New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar on Thursday said that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has assured them that rent compensation for all residents will be cleared by the end of this month.

The DDA had issued an e-tender in March to demolish Signature View Apartments, which comprises 336-flat complex, and declared it structurally unsafe. Built in the mid-2000s as part of a DDA housing scheme, the apartments developed severe structural issues over time, including deep cracks in walls and ceilings, raising safety concerns.

Amrendra Singh Rakesh, president of the RWA, told PTI that the residents have been repeatedly following up with the DDA. "We were told that by the end of July, rent dues for everyone will be paid," he said.

However, there was no immediate response from the DDA.

Rakesh said that residents who have not yet vacated are waiting for the rent to be credited. "Once those who have already vacated receive the rent, the others will also begin moving out gradually," he said.

He also said that no fresh notices have been received so far from either the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) or the DDA.

"But we are expecting that by the end of this month, all remaining residents will vacate the premises," he added.

Rakesh earlier said that 111 families had already vacated, but many were still waiting for the promised rent support.

According to him, those living in three-bedroom flats were promised Rs 50,000 per month in rent, while those in two-bedroom units were to receive Rs 38,000.

The Delhi High Court had in December directed the DDA to ensure the flats were vacated within three months and rent assistance provided immediately.

