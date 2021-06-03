New Delhi, June 3 (PTI) The issue of permitting shops to reopen in the national capital after nearly one-and-half-months is likely to come up in the next DDMA meeting this weekend, sources in the Delhi government said on Thursday.

Amid a dip in COVID-19 cases, the demand for reopening shops and markets in a regulated manner has been raised by the traders and people in the city.

Last week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) permitted resumption of construction and manufacturing activities in the city under the phased unlock process.

Delhi came under lockdown on April 19 as Covid cases as well as fatalities surged. The lockdown, after a series of extensions, is scheduled to end at 5 AM on June 7.

Brijesh Goyal, chairman of Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said with the decrease in Covid cases, markets have started opening in states like Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Since there has been a significant decline in Covid cases in Delhi as well, the traders of the city have now appealed to the government and the Lieutenant Governor to open the markets, he said.

Goyal, who is also the convener of trade wing of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, had claimed last week after a DDMA meeting that reopening markets was requested by the city government but it was turned down by the Lt Governor.

"I would like to assure that in next DDMA meeting, the Delhi government will try its best and put in all efforts to seek permissions for reopening of markets," he had said.

The Delhi government must ensure that the unlocking process is carried out in a phased manner to minimise the risk of the spread of Covid in the city, said Sachin Taparia, founder of community social media platform LocalCircles.

"Citizens of Delhi have suggested that retail stores be opened only for home deliveries in the first week followed by opening with reduced hours in the second week," he said citing a survey conducted by the platform.

If cases do not rise, a full opening of stores and markets may be permitted from June 21, he added.

