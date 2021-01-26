Chennai, Jan 26 (PTI) Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday expressed concern over the clash between farmers and police in Delhi and urged the Centre to hold talks with them and repeal the three contentious farm laws against which ryots have been protesting for two months.

Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered Delhi from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day on Tuesday.

DMK President M K Stalin flayed the Centre for "enacting a drama" in the name of talks with the agitating farmers and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold discussions with them.

He claimed that the Centre's approach in this issue was the reason for violence breaking out today in the national capital.

In a Facebook post, Stalin said "farmers should realise that violence will help the government's diversion politics."

"Both sides should attempt to find a solution within democratic norms," he said.

"Without further delay, the Prime Minister should invite the farmers and hold talks himself. The three farm laws which are being rejected by farmers should be repealed by the Centre," he added.

MDMK founder Vaiko, also a Rajya Sabha MP, flayed the Delhi police for lathicharging farmers and criticised the Centre for not repealing the laws despite opposition to them.

The Centre should not be 'adamant' on the matter, he said in a statement.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T Velmurugan also condemned the teargassing and lathicharge of farmers in Delhi.

