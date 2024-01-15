Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 15 (ANI): A replica of Ayodhya's Ram temple measuring 80 feet by 50 feet has been made in Sector 34, Chandigarh.

Preparations for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are underway with great enthusiasm across the country. In Chandigarh, various events are scheduled for January 22, under the guidance of Shri Ram Kripa Seva Trust.

The first event, a procession with the ceremonial rituals, will commence from Sector 23 Sanatan Dharma Temple at 3 p.m. and reach Sector 34 where city's largest pandal is being set up, a member of the Ram Kripa Seva Trust informed.

Shri Ram Kripa Seva Trust member Pradeep Bansal, Jagmohan Garg, Mayor Anup Gupta, and Bhajan Samrat Kanhaiya Mittal are actively involved in preparations, affirming that no compromises will be made in the planning of the 'grandest Diwali' in 500 years. They expressed the determination to ensure meticulous arrangements, suggesting that the entire city might come to Sector 34 to sing praises of Lord Rama.

Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta mentioned that "since all the citizens wont be able to attend the inauguration ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, so we have created a replica of that temple in Chandigarh."

He claimed that a 'Ram Lalla week' is being celebrated by the people of Chandigarh.

"It took 500 years to witness this day, and the entire society was in anticipation. Our 20 to 25 generations were engaged in this struggle, with numerous sacrifices made. The struggle persisted for 70-75 years in the court, and many of our ancestors who participated in this struggle have passed away," Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta said while speaking to ANI.

"Now, Lord Ram's boundless grace has come upon us. We are fortunate to witness this day. With the blessings of Lord Shri Rama, our work is being fulfilled. On August 5, 2020, in Ayodhya, the Bhoomi Pujan took place, now, the moment of inauguration is approaching. We are joyous, enthusiastic, and content," he said.

Preparations are in full swing for the highly anticipated grand inauguration of the temple, expected to draw dignitaries and individuals from diverse backgrounds. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has scheduled the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple for noon on January 22. (ANI)

