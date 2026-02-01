Chandigarh, February 1: A shocking case of alleged harassment has emerged from Chandigarh, where a cab driver allegedly sent obscene messages to a young woman and proposed s*x in exchange for a free ride. The woman also claimed she was threatened with death when she objected. Despite submitting written complaints and screenshots, she alleged that no FIR was registered and the matter was later “settled” through a compromise at the police station.

According to the complainant, the incident occurred on the night of January 27, when she was returning home from work in Sector 26. Around 12 midnight, she booked a cab via the inDrive app near Sindhi Sweets. The ride was accepted by a driver identified as Ram, whose profile photo and car number were visible on the app. The vehicle was a Swift Dzire. Woman Hurls Abuses, Spits on Cab Driver for Being 7 Minutes Late; Social Media Showers Praises on Him for Keeping Calm (Watch Video).

Soon after the booking, the driver allegedly began messaging her, asking if she was alone. The messages then turned obscene. He reportedly questioned her about her boyfriend and later made a shocking proposal, writing, “Ride free chahiye, s*x kroge?” He further added, “Jitne paise bologe, utni payment kar dunga,” offering money for s*x. Mumbai Taxi Driver Arrested for Overcharging US Tourist INR 18,000 for 400-Metre Ride From Airport.

When the woman protested on WhatsApp, she alleged the driver first apologised and then began threatening her. He allegedly wrote that he could come to meet her immediately and even reach the police station if required. When she said she would file a complaint, the driver reportedly asked for the police station’s name and location, leaving her terrified due to the rain and late hour.

The woman stated that on January 28, she submitted a written complaint at the Sector 26 Police Station, along with screenshots of the obscene messages and complete driver details available on the app. Despite this, she alleged that no FIR was registered. She waited for nearly three days, hoping for police action.

Instead, she was later called to the police station, where she claimed she was made to wait outside for a long time. Members of the Chandigarh Tricity Driver Union eventually accompanied her inside. The accused cab driver was summoned and appeared with his family.

According to the woman, the driver admitted his actions in front of the police and apologised. A video of the apology was also recorded. The police allegedly facilitated a compromise between both parties instead of initiating legal proceedings.

The incident left the woman deeply shaken. She said she was scared even while travelling in another cab later that night. By coincidence, that driver was a union member, who reassured her and encouraged her to report the matter.

Reacting to the incident, Tricity Driver Union president Amandeep Singh said strict legal action should be taken against the accused. “There should be no compromise in such cases. The woman showed courage by complaining and deserves support, not pressure to settle,” he said.

The case has once again raised serious questions over women’s safety, cab aggregator accountability, and police handling of harassment complaints.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Bhaskar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

