Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Monday, January 15, announced that the Ram Temple will open for public darshan from January 23, following its grand inauguration. Scheduled for consecration on January 22, 2024, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to be inaugurated in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Helicopter Services to Ayodhya From Lucknow To Begin From This Date.

Ram Temple Opening Date

#WATCH | "Ram temple will be open for darshan for the general public from 23rd January," says Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust. pic.twitter.com/GGwArdlbU4 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)