New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): India marks its Republic Day every year on January 26. This year the country celebrates its 74 th Republic Day today.

Celebrations begin with President Draupadi Murmu unfurling the national flag on the recently unveiled Kartavaya Path, formerly known as Rajpath. President Droupadi Murmu will do so for the first time since being elected to the highest office of the country last year.

The President along with the nation witnesses India's military might. The President, who is the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces, distributes Paramvir Chakra, Ashok Chakra and Vir Chakra to the Bravehearts. The military might is telecast on television Live in the entire nation.

A grand parade will showcase a mix of the country's military strength and cultural diversity.Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force along with other security forces will present a spectacular show in front of the nation as they march past the dais where the President along with other dignitaries taking the salute.

Millions of Indians witness the mesmerising sight of the rich tradition, cultural heritage and spectacle of the nation's progress and achievements.

Republic Day commemorates the day on January 26, 1950 the day when the Constituion of India came into effect after the country became a sovereign state after it got its Independence on August 15, 1947.

The first Constituent Assembly session was held on December 9, 1946 while the last one took place on November 26, 1949. The Drafting Committee of the Constitution was headed by Dr BR Ambedkar.

On January 26, the country marks the national holiday commemorating the enforcement of the Constitution, the date on which the Indian National Congress announced Purna Swaraj from British rule. The resolution also marked the beginning of a large-scale nationwide political movement against colonial rule. The day of January 26 celebrates the spirit and soul of a sovereign nation.

This year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest. The Egyptian military will participate in the parade along with the Indian Armed Forces. The Egyptian military contingent will have 144 personnel participating in the parade.

Security has been heightened in the national capital in view of the Republic Day celebrations.

According to the Delhi Police, around 65,000 people will witness the parade on January 26, for which they can register through a QR code.

About 6,000 jawans have been deployed for security for the 26 January parade, which includes the paramilitary forces, and NSG apart from Delhi Police. The Kartavya Path will be monitored with the help of around 150 CCTV cameras, which also have high-resolution cameras. (ANI)

