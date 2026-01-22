Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 22 (ANI): With "Swatantrata Ka Mantra: Vande Mataram" as its central theme, Gujarat will present an impressive, visually compelling tableau on Kartavya Path in New Delhi during the Republic Day parade.

According to the Gujarat CMO, marking the 150th anniversary of the iconic song "Vande Mataram," Gujarat's tableau at the 77th Republic Day celebrations will vividly depict the journey of the Indian National Flag, its origins, evolution, and historical significance, through an engaging and evocative presentation.

The Gujarat CMO said that "Vande Mataram" is a powerful mantra that evokes the spirit of national pride, self-reliance, and independence in every Indian.

Echoing this timeless sentiment, Gujarat's tableau commemorates the 150th anniversary of the song by tracing the evolution of the Indian National Flag, beginning with the historical backdrop of the words "Vande Mataram," its changing character over time, and its enduring place in India's freedom movement.

The tableau uniquely weaves together the legacy of Madam Bhikaji Cama, who ignited the flame of revolution on foreign soil, with that of her distinguished revolutionary compatriots from Gujarat, Shyamji Krishna Varma and Sardar Singh Rana.

It also narrates the inspiring saga of the "Vande Mataram" flag prepared by Madam Cama, while seamlessly linking Mahatma Gandhi's message of Swadeshi through the charkha with the contemporary Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

According to the Gujarat CMO, at the forefront of the tableau, the valiant Madam Bhikaji Cama is depicted holding the self-designed "Vande Mataram" flag, which she unfurled for the first time on foreign soil in Paris in 1907.

The same flag was later displayed at the Indian Socialist Conference in Stuttgart, Germany. Beneath her half-statue, the words "Vande Mataram" are inscribed in various Indian languages recognised by the Constitution of India.

The central backdrop of the tableau chronicles the journey of the Indian National Flag beginning in 1906, when revolutionaries first hoisted a "Vande Mataram" flag during the bonfire of foreign goods at Parsi Bagan in Kolkata. This narrative continues with Madam Cama's historic act in Paris in 1907, followed by the Home Rule Movement in 1917, during which Annie Besant and Bal Gangadhar Tilak introduced a new flag. In 1921, young revolutionary Pingali Venkayya presented a new flag design to Mahatma Gandhi in Vijayawada.

A revised tricolour with the charkha was nearly accepted in 1931, culminating in the formal adoption of the present tricolour with the Ashoka Chakra by the Constituent Assembly on 22 July 1947. Alongside this evolution, the tableau also highlights key milestones of India's freedom struggle.

The final segment of the tableau features a sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi, who championed the cause of independence through Swadeshi and the charkha, depicted against a prominent Ashoka Chakra. These enduring values of self-reliance and national independence continue to be actively strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adding vibrancy and emotional resonance to the tableau, artists perform to the rhythm of "Kasumbino Rang," a celebrated composition by eminent Gujarati writer Zaverchand Meghani, revered as the "National Poet," whose works evoke national consciousness and honour the sacrifices of India's freedom fighters.

This year's Republic Day parade will feature a total of 30 tableaux, comprising 17 from States and Union Territories and 13 from various departments of the Central Government.

According to available information, the two senior European Union leaders, Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, will attend the 77th Republic Day celebrations as Chief Guests.

The tableau is presented by the Information Department of the Government of Gujarat and has been developed under the guidance of Secretary, Information and Broadcasting, Vikrant Pandey; Information Commissioner Kishor Bachani; and Additional Director Arvind Patel, with significant contributions from Joint Director of Information, Sanjay Kachot, and Deputy Director of Information. Bhavna Vasava. (ANI)

