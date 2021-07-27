New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The central investigative agencies have been "requested" to install CCTV cameras on their office premises as directed by the Supreme Court, the government told Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the Centre also issued an advisory to the states and Union territories on July 8 for installing CCTV cameras at all police stations.

"The Hon'ble Supreme Court, in its order dated 2.12.2020, gave a detailed direction to states/UTs and Union of India for installation of CCTV cameras in all police stations and offices of central investigation agencies.

"The apex court, in its last hearing held on 6.4.2021, directed for allocation of budget to the central agencies within one month from the date of order and for implementation of complete order within a period of six months from the date of allocation of budgets," he said.

The central investigation agencies "have been requested on 13th April, 2021 for allocation of budget and installation of CCTV cameras in their offices within the timeframe given by the Hon'ble court", the minister said.

He said the states and Union territories are "already impleaded" in the case for filing status reports on installation of CCTV cameras at police stations directly before the court.

"As police is a state subject, the information regarding number of police stations having CCTVs is not maintained at the level of the central government," Rai said.

He added that the state governments "had also been advised to include their requirement of installing CCTV cameras in each and every police station in their proposals for the year 2021-22".

