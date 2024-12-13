New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Friday said the SC/ST reservation in the country would have been discontinued if his party was not in power at the Centre.

Participating in a two-day debate in Lok Sabha on the "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India", the Domariyaganj MP attacked opposition members for allegedly not fulfilling their Constitutional responsibility of attending the Parliament session but visiting Hathras and Sambhal.

"The SC-ST reservation was extended till 2030 by the BJP Government. If BJP govt was not there, reservation would have been discontinued in the country. We are protecting the laws of the country. They talk about backward classes during elections, who gave them the constitutional status? Our government," he said.

"They are talking about Constitution but are they fulfilling their Constitutional responsibility? When the Parliament session is going on, they are going to Hathras or Sambhal and not attending House daily," added Pal.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly gangraped. She later died during treatment in Delhi in September 2020.

Gandhi's sister and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the families of Sambhal violence victims in the national capital on Tuesday evening. Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government denied the Congress leaders permission to visit Sambhal and meet the families of the victim.

