New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Retail inflation, which is measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 6.93 per cent in July, according to official data released on Thursday.

Consumer inflation in rural parts of the country was at 7.04 per cent, while it was 6.84 in the urban regions, according to the National Statistical Office (NSO) of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

An official release said that CPI (Final) for June 2020 was at 6.23 per cent with rural being 6.34 and urban at 6.12 per cent.

The MoSPI released the "Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100" for rural, urban and combined for July 2020 (provisional) today.

According to the data, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for July 2020 is 9.62 per cent. This is inclusive of 9.89 per cent inflation in rural and 9.05 per cent in urban parts of the country. (ANI)

