Gaya Ji (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): In a shocking incident, Dr Tapeshwar Prasad, a retired official from the Health Department, was shot and seriously injured by unidentified assailants in Bihar on Saturday morning, said police.

The incident took place while he was returning from his agricultural field when three criminals riding an Apache motorcycle ambushed and opened fire on him.

According to initial reports, Dr Prasad sustained a gunshot wound to his jaw. After receiving emergency treatment at a local facility, he was referred to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya for further care. His condition remains critical.

The victim's son, speaking to ANI, said, "Today at around 8 AM, when he was returning from his fields, three unidentified people on a bike stopped him and fired a shot, which left him injured. Currently, he is critical."

Dr Tapeshwar Prasad also owns a private hospital in Sherghati and is a well-known figure in the region. Authorities suspect that the attack may be linked to an ongoing personal dispute, as he was reportedly at odds with certain individuals for some time.

Local police have launched an investigation and are working to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Notably, in the past few days, Bihar has witnessed a disturbing spike in violent crimes, raising serious concerns over the state's law and order situation.

One of the most chilling incidents occurred in a Patna hospital where five armed assailants stormed the ICU and shot dead Chandan Mishra, an act captured on CCTV.

Chandan Mishra, was out on parole on the grounds of required medical attention and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment, when unidentified assailants barged into the hospital and shot him, Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma said.

Chandan Mishra was a known criminal with dozens of murder cases registered against him. The Police believe that the rival gang has carried out the shooting. Today, the Bihar Police has also detained three people from New Town, Kolkata, for questioning in the same incident.

Bihar ADG Kundan Krishnan said that three people have been detained for questioning in relation to the firing on prisoner Chandan Mishra. (ANI)

