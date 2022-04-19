Chandigarh, Apr 19 (PTI) Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday asked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to disclose names of those who offered "bribe" after AAP came to power in the state, days after the ruling party's national convener made the claim.

Kejriwal on Saturday in Delhi had said after the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, several "big mafia" who were looting Punjab started approaching him, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party MLAs seeking favours by offering bribe.

Reacting to the claim, Bajwa, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the state, told Kejriwal that "without naming them and taking firm action", he is letting them escape justice.

"Remember, you are now in power in Punjab, not in the Opposition," said Bajwa.

"@Arvind Kejriwal ji these are serious allegations. Name the people who offered you bribe and take strict action," Bajwa said in a Punjabi tweet on Monday while tagging a video clip of Kejriwal in this regard.

State Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring too had raised the issue on Monday.

Warring, in a Hindi tweet had said while taking and giving bribe is an offence, offering it to a chief minister "is a serious crime".

He said not making public the names of the mafia who offered bribe tantamount to giving them silent support.

Kejriwal had said last week said, "All big mafia, who were looting Punjab, started approaching me, Mann, our ministers, MLAs, party functionaries, asking what is the system in your party, who has to be approached with bribe."

"We told all of them to work honestly, otherwise, they will be put in jail. And everything fell in their place. See within a month your electricity became free. We saved every penny for this," Kejriwal had said.

