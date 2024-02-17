New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted one more accused who was working as a production executive in the Tamil film industry in the case related to the revival of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Sri Lanka and India, the agency said on Saturday.

Lingam A alias Adilingam, is the 14th accused to be chargesheeted in the case, in which 16 persons have been arraigned as accused so far.

In the supplementary chargesheet filed before the Special Court for NIA cases for exclusive trials of bomb blast cases at Poonamalle in Chennai by its Kochi branch, the agency has elaborated on the role of Adilingam in the entire conspiracy.

As per the NIA, Adilingam has been charged with conspiring and acting to revive the proscribed terrorist organisation through illegal trade in narcotic drugs and arms.

"Adilingam had also acted as an agent for collection of hawala money obtained from the sale of narcotic drugs, which were being further distributed to promote LTTE activities," said the NIA in its chargesheet.

The chargesheet reveals that the accused was working as a production executive in the Tamil film industry while he was clandestinely working as a key operative of the major LTTE leaders, cadres and drug traffickers, including Gunasekaran and his son Thilipan, both citizens of Sri Lanka.

Earlier, on June 15, 2023, the NIA filed a chargesheet before the special court against 13 accused, charging them with hatching conspiracies in various parts of Tamil Nadu to carry out terrorist activities and drug trafficking in the territorial waters of the Indian Ocean.

One such case was registered and investigated by the NIA Kochi Branch following the seizure of a huge consignment intercepted by Indian agencies in 2021. The consignment consisted of over 300 kg of heroin, five AK-47 Rifles and 1,000 rounds of Pak-made ammunition. Nine accused were also chargesheeted in that case and their trial is in progress. (ANI)

