Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) The parents of the RG Kar rape-murder victim on Friday said they were dismayed over not being granted audience by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address their demand for identifying and punishing all the conspirators behind the crime.

The parents, who visited Delhi on February 27 and returned to their home near Kolkata on Friday evening, told reporters they will wage a movement demanding justice even if the powers that be at both at the Centre and the state remain unresponsive.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Avalanche Update: 32 Construction Workers Rescued in Chamoli District, 25 Still Trapped in Snow.

"We are not begging for alms. We are presenting our rightful claim for justice despite the adverse situations. But as we sought time from the President we were told she does not have time as of now. There was no reply to our two emails to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Are we not citizens of the country? Was our daughter not a citizen of the country?" her father said.

"The brutal crime perpetrated on a woman doctor at her own workplace, which is a state-run facility located in the heart of city, is unprecedented in the entire world and ordinary people everywhere, across continents, are anguished over the incident being hushed up by singling out only one person. People of the country will support our movement even if the powerful figures fail to respond," he said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: NC-JCM Seeks Uniform Fitment Factor for Central Govt Employees Regardless of Pay Bands.

Her father also expressed frustration that they have not been given the death certificate of their only daughter by the hospital excepting the provisional death certificate issued by the local municipality-run crematorium authorities in North 24 Parganas where her final rites were performed.

On Thursday, the deceased doctor's parents met the CBI director alleging that the central agency was not conducting probe into the incident in a proper manner and complained against the CBI's investigating officer.

The woman's parents said they were not happy with the order of the Sealdah court which held only one person guilty of rape and.

murder. They are demanding a fresh probe by CBI covering the deep-rooted larger conspiracy angle..

An on-duty medic was found raped and murdered doctor in state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in August last year, triggering massive protests. A Kolkata Police civic volunteer was convicted in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)