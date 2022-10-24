Bengaluru, Oct 24 (PTI) With Rishi Sunak "the son-in-law of Bengaluru" set to become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, people in Bengaluru termed it a historic moment and a sign of a mature democracy.

The 42-year old Sunak of Indian origin is married to Akshatha Murthy, daughter of Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty.

While the Murthys maintained silence over their son-in-law making history, people from the corporate world expressed their happiness over the development.

Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is an MP from Karnataka, congratulated Sunak on becoming the Prime Minister but said he is taking over the responsibility at a time when the whole of Europe is going through a difficult time.

"I have met him (Sunak) personally. He is a highly competent person," Chandrasekhar said.

Kamal Bali, the president and managing director of the Volvo Group India said it is a matter of joy that a person of Indian origin is becoming the Prime Minister in the UK.

"Rishi Sunak's rise shows that anybody has an opportunity in a democratic set-up. It is a good sign, which also shows that capability matters in a democratic country," Bali told PTI.

The former Infosys Chief Finance Officer V Balakrishnan called it a historic moment.

"It is a historic moment. Britain shows to the world that a migrant can also become Prime Minister of their country. It is a sign of a mature democracy,” Balakrishnan said.

He also said it is good that a person of Indian origin is becoming Prime Minister there.

Former president of the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jacob Crasta said it is a matter of great pride for Indians as a person of Indian origin is becoming the Prime Minister of the country which had ruled India for 200 years.

"It is a pride for us Bengalurians as the son-in-law of Bengaluru is becoming the Prime Minister of the UK," Crasta told PTI.

He further said the development is good for India because it will pave way for UK technology to come to the country.

Crasta, who is a chairman of CM Envirosystems, was also optimistic that Sunak's rise will help India and the UK sign the Free Trade Agreement, which will pave way for great economic ties between the two nations.

