New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Union Minister Anupriya Patel on Saturday highlighted the significance of the North East region in India's growth story, particularly under the Act East policy, at the Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 in Delhi.

Anupriya Patel stressed the importance of healthcare in the North East region, encouraging private sector participation to enhance access to quality and affordable healthcare.

"The north-east part of our country is one of the priorities of our government and a very important pillar of India's Act East policy. Taking this notion forward, the Rising North East Investor Summit 2025 has been organised. Under this, healthcare is an important segment... The private sector can play a crucial role in the advancement of healthcare in the entire North East region. The central government has collaborated with the state governments to enhance access to quality and affordable healthcare. We have made every effort to reach out to the people in the North East region. The private sector, which exists, can supplement the government's efforts," said Patel.

The summit aims to attract investments across eight North Eastern states, focusing on sectors like infrastructure, tourism, agro-food processing, IT, energy, textiles, education and semiconductors

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, expressing strong confidence in the Northeast region's potential and reaffirming the government's commitment to its continued growth and prosperity.

According to the official release, PM Modi, while welcoming dignitaries, industry leaders, and investors, commended the collaborative efforts of various ministries and state governments in creating a business-friendly environment.

He highlighted the Northeast's vital role in achieving the goal of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India), saying, "For us, EAST is not just a direction but a vision--Empower, Act, Strengthen, and Transform."

The Prime Minister underscored the over 700 visits made by Union Ministers to the Northeast, demonstrating their commitment to understanding the land, witnessing people's aspirations, and translating that trust into development policies.

The Rising North East Investors Summit, a two-day event from May 23-24, is the culmination of various pre-summit activities, such as a series of roadshows, and states' roundtables, including the Ambassador's Meet and Bilateral Chambers Meet, organised by the central government with active support from the state governments of the North Eastern Region.

The Summit includes ministerial sessions, Business-to-Government sessions, Business-to-Business meetings, startups and exhibitions of policy and related initiatives taken by State Government and Central ministries for investment promotion.

The main focus sectors of investment promotion include Tourism and Hospitality, Agro-Food Processing and allied sectors; Textiles, Handloom, and Handicrafts; Healthcare; Education and Skill Development; Information Technology or Information Technology Enabled Services; Infrastructure and Logistics; Energy; and Entertainment and Sports. (ANI)

