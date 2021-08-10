Guwahati, Aug 10 (PTI) Several rivers entering Assam's Chirang district from the foothills of Bhutan cause erosion along their banks in the Indian side and efforts are on to control the problem, the state assembly was informed on Tuesday.

Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika said that the government is in talks with authorities of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), under which Chirang falls, in this regard.

Hazarika was replying to a discussion moved by UPPL legislator Jayanta Basumatary on problems of flood and erosion plaguing his Sidli constituency in Chirang district, during the Member's Hour.

The MLA of the ruling coalition said that water from Bhutan enters the district through the rivers and wreaks havoc, eroding landmass and damaging human habitations and croplands annually.

Hazarika, in his response, said, “Most rivers of Chirang flow from (the foothills) of Bhutan, and hence, the current of water is strong. As a result, erosion is caused along the banks of these rivers.”

He, however, pointed out that as the length of the rivers flowing through Chirang is not much, planned action can help mitigate the problem.

“I have already held talks with the BTR chief and I shall be visiting Chirang soon. We shall discuss with all stakeholders what steps need be taken to control the flood and erosion problems,” the minister added.

Among the rivers that flow into Chirang from Bhutan are the Aei, three main sub-tributaries of Champabati, Swrmanga and the Makra.

