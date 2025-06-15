New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla on Sunday accused the RJD of repeatedly insulting Babasaheb Ambedkar and said that the party has a "non-constitutional ideology".

On RJD chief Lalu Yadav, Poonawala told ANI, "The insult to Scheduled Castes and Dalits represents the real identity of the RJD and its allies, Congress and the INDI Alliance. The way BR Ambedkar's picture was placed under the feet of Lalu Prasad Yadav and the indecency shown with the image of Ambedkar, this is the original character of RJD"

The BJP spokesperson further alleged that the rules of the Constitution are "not important" for the party.

"RJD has a non-constitutional ideology. For them, the son is very important, not Baba Saheb. 'Jungle raj' and 'Pariwar raj' are important for RJD, but not the rules of the constitution. Again and again, the RJD insults Babasaheb Ambedkar and the people of Scheduled Caste communities...".

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing its leaders of having no connection with BR Ambedkar, the Constitution, or reservation policies, while defending his father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"These (BJP) people have nothing to do with Baba Saheb, the Constitution, and Reservation. Lalu Yadav has installed many statues of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Bihar. We are the people who believe in Ambedkar's ideology. The BJP only spread lies," Tejashwi asserted.

"Lalu Yadav works for 10 hours at the age of 78 and meets people. He is ill, but still they accuse him of such things," he further highlighted.

Speaking to ANI, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said, "It is clearly visible that Lalu Prasad Yadav is trying to become a king and murder democracy. The way Babasaheb Ambedkar's photo was insulted clearly indicates that Lalu Yadav is trying to insult Babasaheb Ambedkar."

Commenting on the sword used during the cake-cutting, Choudhary added, "This is criminal mentality. Today, he cut his cake with a sword; when he comes into power, he will cut it with an AK-47."

The controversy erupted after Lalu Prasad Yadav was seen cutting his 78th birthday cake with a sword, drawing criticism from BJP leaders who claimed it symbolised disregard for democratic values and Ambedkar's legacy.

These political developments come while the Assembly Elections are expected in Bihar later this year. However, the Election Commission has not announced the official dates. (ANI)

