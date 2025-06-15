Aligarh, June 15: What began as a seemingly trivial squabble over a bar of soap erupted into police intervention, allegations of custodial violence, and a spotlight on deeper marital discord in Aligarh’s Quarsi area.

On Friday, 39-year-old Praveen Kumar found himself at the center of a bizarre domestic drama. The trigger? He used his wife’s toilet soap. The couple, married for 13 years with two children, reportedly erupted into a heated argument when Kumar stepped out of the bathroom. “She got angry with me for using her soap,” Kumar said. “I told her she always uses my stuff without asking. But she called the police.” Raja Raghuvanshi Like Case in Balrampur: Woman Drugs and Kills Husband With Help of Lover in Uttar Pradesh, Later Dumps Body in River; Both Accused Arrested.

The police allegedly took Kumar into custody against his will, where he claims he was beaten with sticks and falsely charged under Section 151 of the CrPC—used to prevent possible offenses. He was later granted bail. Sangli Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Axe 3 Weeks Into Marriage After Fearing She Could No Longer Avoid Sexual Relations With Him in Maharashtra, Arrested.

Quarsi SHO Narendra Sharma offered a different account: “We received a complaint that he assaulted his wife. He was taken in and charged accordingly.”

DSP Sarvam Singh denied allegations of custodial violence, stating there’s a video showing Kumar misbehaving with officers. Police also said both spouses sustained minor injuries and were sent for medical evaluation.

The wife reportedly told authorities this wasn’t an isolated incident and accused Kumar of a history of domestic abuse over petty issues.

Now, investigators are probing whether this “soap spat” was just the tip of a much larger iceberg. Was it about a scented bar—or 13 years of resentment bubbling to the surface? Either way, one thing is clear: in this marriage, even personal hygiene isn’t off-limits.

