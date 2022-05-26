New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Misa Bharti and Faiyaz Ahmad to be the party's candidates for Rajya Sabha, said RJD.

Both will file their nominations on Friday at 11:30. Before this, both of them took the nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from the assembly on Thursday and also deposited the security deposit.

Also Read | Taking the Death of a Child After Falling into a Borewell Very Seriously, CM Bhagwant Mann … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The process of nomination for 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh started on Tuesday. Voting for this election will be held on 10th June. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)