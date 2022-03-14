Lucknow, Mar 14 (PTI) Days after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll results were announced, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary on Monday dissolved all district and divisional units of the party in the state.

New party officer-bearers will be appointed soon.

RLD national secretary Anil Dubey said party president Jayant Chaudhary has dissolved all the district and regional units of the party.

The decision was taken after reviewing the party's performance in the just concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, he said.

The party will soon appoint new office-bearers. A meeting of the newly elected party MLAs has also been called on March 21 in which the Legislative Assembly leader will be elected, he said.

The RLD, which had contested the state polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, had fielded candidates on 33 seats and won eight of them.

