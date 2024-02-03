New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras-led Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party has made former MP Surajbhan Singh the head of its parliamentary board in place of Veena Devi, who has joined hands with Chirag Paswan.

In a statement, the RLJP has claimed the support of three other MPs, Singh's brother Chandan, Mehbooba Ali Kaiser and Paras' nephew Prince Raj, who remain members of the board.

Also Read | Pune University Professor, Five Students Arrested for 'Ramleela' Play Showing Sita Smoking (Watch Video).

The RLJP and the LJP (Ram Vilas) headed by Chirag Paswan, also a nephew of Paras, are at daggers drawn in Bihar politics ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Chirag Paswan is looking to reclaim his father Ram Vilas Paswan's legacy after Paras got the support of five of the six MPs of the party founded by the stalwart Dalit leader.

Also Read | Bimlendra Jha Resigns From JSPL: Jindal Steel and Power MD Quits From Company Citing Personal Reasons.

Chirag Paswan, the only MP of his faction, believes the core supporters of his father are with him.

Both factions are allies of the BJP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)