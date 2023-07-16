Srinagar, Jul 16 (PTI) Eight CRPF personnel were injured on Sunday when their vehicle rolled down the road into Sindh nallah in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were on way to the shrine of Amarnath via the Baltal route when the accident took place in the early hours of the day, they said.

Also Read | Cheetah Deaths at Kuno National Park: Septicemia Caused by Radio Collars Led to Death of Two Male Cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh This Week, Says Expert.

The injured personnel were rescued and taken to the Baltal base camp hospital, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)