Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Rohit Pawar on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government, calling it a "Ghajini government" that forgets its promises once in power.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion of Farmers Day, Pawar said, "...This government has a disease and will say anything to come to power, and when they form the government, they forget their promises. This is why we call them the Ghajini government... Today we are observing Farmers Day in Maharashtra so we want to remind the government of the promises they made to the farmers..."

The NCP-SCP leader strongly opposed the Public Security Act, warning that it would be a threat to democracy and civil liberties.

"If the Public Security Act is passed, then no farmer, common man, journalist or anyone else can protest against the government for its wrong policies. The government can put you in jail and will try to suppress your voice, that is why we oppose the Public Security Act," Pawar added.

He accused the ruling alliance of creating fear to stop protests and silence dissenters, especially farmers and the poor.

Meanwhile, a political debate intensified over the demand to change the name of the Nizampur Municipal Corporation in Raigad district. The local population and some organisations claimed that the name "Nizampur" did not match the region's cultural and historical context. They demanded it be renamed in honour of local traditions or historic figures.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam responded to the controversy by saying, "The Gram Sabha has the right to change the name, if they want to change the name, then they can do so. Local MLA Bharat Gogavale will talk to the Chief Minister about this."

However, Rohit Pawar criticised the government's approach, calling it a distraction from real issues.

"The government should form a committee and then think and keep changing the names of those who want to change. All this is an attempt to divert attention from the main issues," Pawar said. (ANI)

