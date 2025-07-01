Mumbai, June 30: Actor Shefali Jariwala, who passed away on the night of June 27, was taking different types of medicines, including anti-ageing tablets, and her blood pressure had dropped possibly from consuming these on an empty stomach before she was rushed to hospital, police officials probing her death said on Monday.

Jariwala (42), who shot to fame with her breakout appearance in the remix track "Kaanta Laga" and also appeared on several reality shows, was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri by her actor husband Parag Tyagi at 11:15pm on Friday, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police was informed at 1 am on Saturday and her body was sent for post mortem to Cooper Hospital.

She was fasting on Friday due to a puja at her home, and consuming various medicines on an empty stomach may have caused her blood pressure to drop, leading to her falling to the ground, a police official said. She had taken an injection that afternoon, possibly for anti-ageing, and also had her usual dose of pills in the night, the official added. "Her blood pressure dropped drastically and she began shivering, following which family members rushed her to hospital," he added.

The Amboli police has so far recorded statements of 10 persons, including her husband, parents as well as house-help, all of whom were present at home at the time, though nothing suspicious has been found so far, the official said. As part of the probe, a police team along with forensic sciences experts had visited her house and collected samples of several items, including her medicines and the injection, he said. An accidental death report has been registered in connection with her death and further probe is underway, the official said, adding the post mortem report was awaited.