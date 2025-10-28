Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): As Cyclone Montha is set to make landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening, several coastal districts in the State and southern Odisha, towards where the cyclone will move after the landfall, received heavy rain this morning.

Odisha's Ganjam district witnessed rough seas, strong winds and rainfall, while rain lashed in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada due to the impact of the cyclone.

Tamil Nadu's Chennai city also received rainfall this morning. As per IMD, moderate rain with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at a few places over Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Thiruvallur, Thoothukkudi, Tirunelveli, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Viluppuram, Virudhunagar in next 3 hours.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, IMD Hyderabad official GNRS Srinivasa Rao said, "It is expected to cross the coast of Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday evening or night between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around the Kakinada area. Most districts in Andhra Pradesh will experience extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds."

"We have issued an orange alert in three districts, namely Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu. All remaining northeast districts are under yellow alert," he added.

On Cyclone 'Montha', Inspector in-charge of Marine police station, Aryapalli, Bidyabharati Nayak, said, "Fishing boats that had come from Andhra Pradesh were unable to return due to the cyclone.

"Our Ganjam district collector ordered all of them to be settled in the harbour. We have provided shelter to 30 boats in the harbour at Gopalpur Port. They will remain there as long as the cyclone continues," she said.

As Cyclone Montha moves closer to the eastern coast, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take immediate action to safeguard lives and minimise damage in coastal areas.

Chief Minister instructed district collectors and superintendents of police to "shift residents of vulnerable coastal areas to rehabilitation centres without any delay".The CM emphasised the importance of ensuring high-quality food and safe drinking water at rehabilitation centres. He also ordered the appointment of special officers to oversee the functioning of these centres. "Precautions must be taken to prevent the pollution of drinking water", he said.

According to the official press release, district collectors have been tasked with taking full responsibility for cyclone relief measures, including monitoring breaches to tanks and irrigation channels. (ANI)

