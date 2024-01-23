Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has revised the dates of the Rajasthan Administrative Service's Mains Examination from January 27 and 28 to July 20 and 21.

According to a decision taken in a full commission meeting, the dates have been revised to July 20 and 21, a statement issued by the RPSC.

Also Read | Pune: Clashes Erupt Between FTII Students, Right-Wingers Over 'Remember Babri' Banner (Watch Video).

Aspirants had been demanding postponing of the exam. The issue was also discussed in a recent Cabinet meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)