Los Angeles, Jan 11 (PTI) "Naatu Naatu", the irrepressible, fun track from the blockbuster "RRR", danced its way to a Golden Globe as the 'best original song-motion picture' -- and to Indian showbiz history -- at a star spangled awards ceremony here.

The song, which beat the likes of numbers by Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga, to win the coveted award is the first time an Indian production has won a Golden Globe.

Organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the prestigious awards, which mark the beginning of the Hollywood season that ends with the Oscars in March, were presented here on Tuesday night.

"RRR" had also been nominated in the 'best picture-non English' category and lost out to Argentina's historical drama “Argentina, 1985”.

But there was compensation aplenty.

"And the Globe goes to 'Naatu Naatu' 'RRR'," actor Jenna Ortega announced on stage to loud cheers from the "RRR" team.

The track has been composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and voiced by singers Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Keeravaani thanked director S S Rajamouli for his "vision" as he accepted the award.

"It has been an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else. So I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this, but I'm sorry to say that I'm going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words.

"This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and the director of the movie, SS Rajamouli for his vision. I thank him for this constant trust in my work and support," Keeravaani said.

As Indian cinema fans woke up on Monday to the news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the "RRR" team and said it was a very special accomplishment.

"This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud," the prime minister tweeted.

Rajamouli said he was "speechless".

"Music truly knows no boundaries," the director tweeted with a behind-the-scenes video of the team celebrating the win during the ceremony.

"Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here's to many more awards & making India so proud!!" Shah Rukh Khan said on Twitter.

As congratulatory messages poured in, Keeravaani expressed gratitude to one and all on social media.

"Overwhelmed by the response from all over for the Golden Globe. Thank You for all your wishes," the newly-minted Golden Globe winner tweeted.

"What is 'Naatu Naatu'?" was the question many asked about the song that celebrates the inclusive spirit of dance and bonhomie and had them matching steps to its catchy rhythm ever since its release in March last year.

"Naatu Naatu", filmed on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, translates to bucolic in Telugu and demonstrates the spirit of fun in country music over 4.35 breathless minutes of song and dance. Choreographed by Prem Rakshith, it has legions of followers still trying to master its steps.

Sipligunj, one of the voices behind the song, said he celebrated the team's Golden Globe win by treating with the famous Hyderabadi biryani at his home.

"'Naatu Naatu' has received Golden Globe Awards. I feel happy and emotional, it makes me think about the past journey,” the 33-year-old singer told PTI in Hyderabad.

The song, which became a sensation across social media as users took to their own version in viral Instagram and Tik-tok videos, has been shortlisted for the best original song, along with 14 others, in the Oscars.

In his tweet, Rajamouli addressed Keeravani as "Pedanna" (big brother).

"Congratulations & thank you PEDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special. I thank each & every fan across the globe for shaking their leg & making it popular ever since the release. #GoldenGlobes," the director tweeted.

The veteran music composer also thanked the team behind the track, including lyricist Chandrabose.

"And NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan for dancing with full stamina for the song."

In 2009, A R Rahman became the first Indian to win a Golden Globe for 'best score-motion picture' for the British film "Slumdog Millionaire". The Danny Boyle directed film went on to win eight Oscars, including two for Rahman (one of which he shared with veteran lyricist Gulzar for best song winner 'Jai Ho') and one for Resul Pookutty (sound mixing).

The Oscar-winning composer reacted to "RRR's" win with enthusiasm on social media.

"Incredible ..Paradigm shift Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!," Rahman said.

"RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) - in the 1920s. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Jr NTR said he has danced to many songs throughout his career but "Naatu Naatu" will forever stay close to his heart.

"Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award!" he wrote, tagging Keeravaani.

"Congratulations RRR, for winning the Golden Globe Award .. a most well deserving achievement!!" an elated Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter.

The film's triumph made "RRR" star's Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi even more proud.

"What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement!!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu!! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !! India is proud of you! #NaatuNaatu" he wrote on Twitter.

Devgn, who played Ram Charan's on-screen father in "RRR", tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, and team RRR for bringing home the golden globe for best original song."

The film's team -- led by Rajamouli and his leading men -- arrived on the red carpet of the Golden Globes in style.

While Ram Charan and Rajamouli opted for black Indian outfits, Jr NTR wore a black tuxedo to the award ceremony.

At the red carpet, Ram Charan said it was a surreal moment for the film's team to receive two Golden Globe nominations.

"I have no words to explain all the hard work the whole team has put in. Coming from the south of India to the Mecca of films and being appreciated, it just gives us more energy to come back and do better films," he told The Hollywood Reporter

"RRR" has also received five nominations for Critics Choice Awards -- best picture, best director, best foreign language film, best song for "Naatu Naatu", and best visual effects.

Last week, the movie made it to the BAFTA longlist for 'film not in English language' category.

And the season has just begun, remarked fans of the film.

