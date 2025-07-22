Palghar, Jul 22 (PTI) Police have seized drugs valued at Rs 10.8 lakh and arrested two persons in this connection in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Tuesday.

During night patrol on Monday, the police noticed a car speeding on the Mokhada-Trimbak road.

The police signaled the vehicle to stop, but the driver tried to speed away. The police then chased the car and it was later found abandoned in Chinchur village, while the driver managed to escape, Superintendent of Police (Palghar Rural) Yatish Deshmukh said.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, the police found in it 111.42 kilograms of opium valued at Rs 7,80,340, he said.

Two fake number plates were also found inside the vehicle, the official said.

Search was on for the car driver, the police said.

In another case, police intercepted two persons near a hotel at Ibadpada in Talasari area on Sunday and seized 2.33 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 3 lakh from them, the official said.

The two persons, aged 24 and 38 and hailing from Palghar and neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory, were arrested, he said.

Two motorcycles and as many mobile phones were also seized from the accused, the police added.

