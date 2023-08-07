New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Ministry of Tourism as part of its Swadesh Darshan Scheme sanctioned a project worth Rs 127.21 crore in the 2017-18 fiscal for the development of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and the project has been "physically completed", the government informed Parliament on Monday.

To a query in the Lok Sabha seeking details of infrastructure development proposed by the government for "the large number of domestic and foreign tourists who will be visiting Ayodhya Ram Temple after its inauguration", Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy also shared details of the work undertaken as part of this project in the temple town.

In a written response to the query, he said, "The Ministry of Tourism as part of its 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme has sanctioned a project 'Development of Ayodhya' in Uttar Pradesh for an amount of Rs 127.21 crore in the year 2017-18 with the objective of creation of tourism infrastructure and to enhance visitor experience/satisfaction. The project is physically complete."

The project includes works related to the development of Ram Katha Gallery and Park, Ayodhya bus stand, facade illumination and stone railing at Ram ki Paidi, street light poles and stone chattris for water kiosks as part of Ayodhya Street Rejuvenation, the minister said.

He said that while identification and development of tourist destinations is the responsibility of respective state governments, the Ministry of Tourism provides financial assistance to them under its schemes of 'Swadesh Darshan' and 'Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive' (PRASHAD).

Swadesh Darshan scheme has been revamped as 'Swadesh Darshan 2.0' and the Ministry of Tourism has identified Prayagraj and Naimisharanya in Uttar Pradesh as destinations for development under 'Swadesh Darshan 2.0', he said.

In response to another query, Reddy shared the amount sanctioned under the PRASHAD scheme for the development of tourist places in Bihar.

For development work at Patna Sahib in Patna, Rs 41.54 crore was sanctioned in the year 2015-16 and for the development of basic facilities at Vishnupad Temple in Gaya, Rs 4.27 crore was sanctioned in the year 2014-15. These two projects have been completed.

In response to another query, the minister said that while the promotion and development of tourism, including medical tourism, is primarily the responsibility of the state governments and union territories' administrations, the Tourism Ministry, to boost medical tourism in the country, has "formulated a National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism".

The major pillars of this strategy include developing "a brand for India as a wellness destination" and "strengthening the ecosystem for medical and wellness".

The Ministry of Tourism has formulated destination master plans for 17 iconic places, including in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, Reddy said in response to another query.

The minister also responded to a query from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who asked about the government's proposal to "deal with the expected increase of 12 per cent in inbound tourism in the country in 2023".

"Ministry of Tourism promotes India as a holistic destination in the tourism generating markets to promote various Indian tourism products and tourism destinations of the country to increase India's share of the global tourism market," Reddy said in his response."

He also shared with the House that in the year 2022, "India recorded Foreign Tourist Arrivals of 6.19 million with a growth of 305.4 per cent over the same period of the previous year which accounts for Foreign Exchange Earnings of Rs.1,35,543 crore with a growth of 106.77 per cent".

