Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 26 (ANI): BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's personal vendetta, arrogance, and dictatorial tendencies forced the construction company engaged in the Hyderabad Metro project to withdraw from it abruptly, the party said in a release.

According to the BRS release, KTR criticised the government for its irresponsible and reckless decision, which has imposed a staggering Rs 15,000 crore debt burden on the state's people overnight.

"L&T's willingness to repair the Medigadda barrage at its own expense, thereby preventing Revanth Reddy's propaganda of portraying Kaleshwaram as a "failure," became the root cause of the Chief Minister's grudge against the company. From that point onwards, the government targeted and harassed L&T until it was driven out of the state," KTR said.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan, KTR detailed the conspiracies and failures of the Congress government that led to the company's exit. He recalled how the BRS government supported and safeguarded the Metro project from 2014 onwards, when only 20-25 per cent of the work was completed. "With the personal assurance of then CM KCR, L&T accelerated works, leading to the inauguration of the first phase by PM Modi in 2017," he claimed.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the company feared losses, KCR extended a soft loan of Rs 3,000 crore, of which Rs 900 crore was released, to protect the project. Under BRS, Metro ridership grew to 5 lakh daily, expanded to 69 km, and became India's second-largest network with major IT corridor connectivity.

KTR contrasted this with Congress rule, accusing Revanth Reddy of sabotaging the Airport Metro, blackmailing the company in Medigadda repairs, and diverting projects to his followers. "Despite a 2070 lease, L&T was forced to exit because of the CM's revenge politics and hunger for Metro lands," he claimed.

He alleged that the government's financial recklessness had now added Rs 15,000 crore more debt on top of Telangana's already massive Rs 2.2 lakh crore borrowing, with nothing to show in return.

He also alleged that the entire decision was a conspiracy to capture the 280 acres of valuable Metro lands and hand them to the CM's close associates.

KTR demanded to know what commissions and kickbacks were involved, why the decision was taken without Cabinet discussion, and called for a central government probe. He declared that BRS will take the issue to the people, exposing how a Rs 20,000 crore asset created under BRS has been turned into a Rs 15,000 crore liability under Congress.

KTR also challenged the government's integrity, mocked Revanth Reddy's repeated complaints about an "empty treasury," and vowed that BRS would continue to fight for people's pensions, welfare, and against corporate blackmail.

He expressed confidence that the people of Hyderabad would stand by BRS and that even in the Jubilee Hills by-election, victory would belong to their party. (ANI)

