India News | Rs 15,803 Crore Defence Project in Puttaparthi Expected to Create 7,500 Jobs: Andhra CM Naidu

Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project is a reflection of the state's "speed of doing business" as the government pushes to position Andhra Pradesh as a major defence manufacturing hub.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the AMCA project in Puttaparthi on Friday, Chief Minister Naidu described "Operation Sindoor" as a proud example of India's growing technological strength and the success of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the defence sector, as per a release from Andhra Pradesh CMO.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Employees Seek Pension Equal to 50% of Final Salary Plus DA.

Highlighting the significance of the AMCA project, Chandrababu Naidu stated that the initiative would showcase the capabilities of India's defence sector and strengthen indigenous combat aircraft manufacturing using homegrown technology.

The Chief Minister noted that the AMCA project, being established with an investment of Rs 15,803 crore across nearly 650 acres in Puttaparthi, would pave the way for the development of a dedicated township and generate employment opportunities for around 7,500 people, a release stated.

Also Read | Bhopal Bank Fraud Case: Former Bank of India Manager, 1 Other Sentenced to 7 Years in Jail for Loan Diversion, Fund Misappropriation.

Earlier in the day, Chandrababu Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and state minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation stone for the AMCA project in Puttaparthi.

Along with the AMCA project, the leaders also laid foundation stones for several defence-related projects under the Drone City initiative.

They also inspected a defence exhibition showcasing missiles, firearms, and a fighter aircraft prototype, as per the CMO statement.

The projects include a Flight Testing Centre, Naval Systems Facility, Defence Energetics units, ammunition plants and Drone City infrastructure projects.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the AMCA Aircraft Integration and Flight Testing Centre will support integration, testing, validation and certification, accelerating the development of India's AMCA programme.

The Defence Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a Naval Systems Manufacturing Facility of Bharat Dynamics Limited in Andhra Pradesh, along with other defence and manufacturing projects across the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)