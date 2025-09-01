Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a pension of Rs 30 lakh to the widows of victims of the Khatima firing incident.

The announcement came as the CM marked the 31st anniversary of the Khatima firing incident, a pivotal moment in the region's struggle for statehood.

"We will always be liable to those who sacrificed their lives for the attainment of Uttarakhand statehood. I have always tried to commemorate and pay tribute to the agitators. The Khatima incident instilled in the hearts of youth like me a desire to fight for the rights of Uttarakhand. We will use each and every moment to fulfil their dreams. We have provided a pension of Rs. 30 lakh to the widows of these martyrs," Dhami said on Monday.

The Khatima firing incident took place on September 1, 1994, in Khatima. It is considered a dark day in the history of Uttarakhand's struggle for statehood, as a peaceful procession was being carried out by agitators seeking a separate state, but the police carried out indiscriminate firing at the agitators, resulting in the death of seven protestors.

The Khatima firing incident was followed by the Massorie firing incident the next day, in which six people were fired upon by Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel.

Furthermore, speaking on anti-terrorism laws and Sanatana culture, Uttarakhand CM said, "Our government has provided free education in schools and colleges to the children of the martyrs. We have implemented anti-terrorism laws in the state. We have enacted a new law and decided to dissolve the Madrasa Education Board. We are also taking strict action against those who defame the Sanatana culture through Operation Kalanemi. Let us all take a pledge to protect the Himalaya and environmental conservation."

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the tribute programme organised in memory of the agitators who laid down their lives in the struggle for a separate state, which is now Uttarakhand. On this occasion, he also honoured their dependents and other state agitators. (ANI)

