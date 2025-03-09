New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Following former Chief Minister Atishi's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the first instalment of the BJP government's Mahila Samridhi Yojana yet to be distributed, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that Rs 5100 crores has been allocated for it, and that Atishi should concentrate on Punjab.

Sachdeva said, "Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal repeatedly called Atishi the acting Chief Minister. I see more disappointment and frustration in Atishi's statement, she herself has held a constitutional post, she should know about some legal process. It is necessary to have the budget approved for any scheme for which cabinet approval is necessary. We did that work yesterday and allocated Rs 5100 crores for it. Our commitment is that we will fulfill every promise."

He further said that the BJP government will fulfill all the promises made to the people of the Union Territory.

"We have to work on the progress of Delhi. There are problems of sewage, roads which has to be solved. Atishi should concentrate in Punjab, where women have been searching her since the last 37 months," he added.

Atishi has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee that Rs 2,500 would be credited into bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries under the BJP government's Mahila Samridhi Yojana. Despite PM's promise, she said no concrete steps were taken to roll out the scheme.

"PM Narendra Modi had promised the women of Delhi that on 8 March, the first instalment of Rs 2500 will be given... Not only have they not given the money, they have not even issued the parameters of the scheme, the how and when of the registration process has also not been decided. They formed a four-member committee yesterday, and everyone knows that when something needs to be sidelined, a committee is formed to look into it. It is clear that Modi ji's guarantee turned out to be a 'jumla'..."

She further said, "They formed a four-member committee yesterday, and everyone knows that when something needs to be sidelined, a committee is formed to look into it. It is clear that Modi ji's guarantee turned out to be a 'jumla'..."

Atishi also took to social media X on Saturday to post, "Modi ji had promised during the Delhi elections that on Women's Day, Rs 2,500 will be deposited in the account of every woman in Delhi. He had called it 'Modi's guarantee'. Today is 8th March--neither money was deposited nor has the registration started. Only a four-member committee has been set up. After digging a mountain, a mouse came out."

She further accused the BJP-led government of misleading women, stating, "Was this Modi ji's guarantee? The BJP government in Delhi has proven that Modi's guarantee was a 'jumla. ' This is just the beginning; all promises made in their Sankalp Patra will also turn out to be false." (ANI)

