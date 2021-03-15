Siliguri (WB), Mar 15 (PTI) A man has been arrested for carrying Rs 80 lakh in cash without proper documents in Siliguri in election-bound West Bengal, where the Model Code of Conduct is in force, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the Bihar resident from Jhankar More in the city on Sunday, an officer said.

The cash amount, in the denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000, were concealed in sweet boxes, he said.

The man has been handed over to the Income Tax Department, the officer added.

