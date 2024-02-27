Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that their "double-engine" government has presented an inclusive and development-oriented budget of Rs 89,230 crore for the overall development of the state.

"Under the able guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, our double engine government has today presented an inclusive and development-oriented budget of Rs 89,230 crore for the overall development of Uttarakhand," Dhami said in a post on 'X'.

"Along with improved agriculture, better education system, expansion of health facilities, women empowerment, developed tourism sector, upliftment of youth and operation of special schemes for the elderly, this budget will play an important role in giving a new identity to Uttarakhand at the global level," the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has described the poor, young, women and farmers as the four pillars of developed India and the budget presented by the government today is dedicated to them.

Dhami said that the state government presented a budget of Rs 89,230 crore for the year 2024-25, which is 15.27 per cent more than last year.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is working with a determination without any option for a strong Uttarakhand. Our government has made more than 30 policies to promote industrial development and employment and its positive effects are also visible.

The Chief Minister said that the economic growth rate of Uttarakhand has been 7.63 per cent in the year 2022-23, which is higher than the national average. He said that almost the same rate is expected in the year 2023-24 also.

The Chief Minister said, "According to the Multidimensional Poverty Index released by NITI Aayog, 9 lakh 17 thousand 299 people in the state have come out of the poverty line."

The Chief Minister said that a provision of Rs 5,658 crore has been made in the budget for the welfare of the poor. This includes Rs 93 crore for housing for the poor, Rs 600 crore for food grains supply and Rs 55 crore for free gas refills.

The Chief Minister said that a total provision of Rs 1,679 crore has been made for youth welfare, technical education and higher education. This also includes Rs 250 crore for organizing national games.

Provision has also been made in the budget for the Chief Minister Minority Meritorious Girls Promotion Scheme. Attention has also been given to creating employment opportunities for the youth. The Chief Minister said that the budget amount has been increased for the farmer brothers.

A total provision of Rs 2,415 crore has been kept in the year 2024-25. In this, special attention has been paid to the Deendayal Upadhyaya Cooperative Farmers Welfare Scheme, Mission Apple, Farmer Pension, and Chief Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana. (ANI)

