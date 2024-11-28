New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for nearly 50 minutes till 12 noon on Thursday as opposition MPs protested the rejection of adjournment notices for a discussion on allegations against the Adani Group, and the violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

Soon after laying of listed papers in the morning session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had received 16 notices for adjournment of scheduled business under Rule 267 of the House.

The Chairman said he was rejecting all the notices.

The notices were for discussion on allegations of corruption against the Adani Group, communal violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and ethnic clashes in Manipur.

Pramod Tiwari of the Congress, who had given a notice for discussion on the Adani issue, also raised a "point of order' on the rejection of his notice.

As several opposition members were on their feet, the chairman adjourned the proceedings of the House till 12 noon.

