New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon as opposition members entered the Well of the House insisting on a debate on the issue of Israeli-made military-grade Pegasus spyware allegedly being used to snoop on opposition leaders, government critics and journalists.

Soon after the listed papers and reports were laid on the table of the House, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he had not admitted the notices given by the MPs for suspending the listed business to discuss the Pegasus issue.

Naidu said the discussion on the farmers' issue will take place.

The opposition members, however, insisted that the Pegasus matter be taken up for discussion and and trooped into the Well.

Naidu repeatedly stressed on discussing the farmers' issue, but opposition members did not agree.

The chairman adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

