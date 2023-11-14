Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Taking potshots at Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy over his party not revoking "Hijab ban" in Karnataka after coming to power in the state, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said that "RSS Anna" wants to apply "Karnataka model" in the poll-bound state.

"Karnataka CongRSS govt has banned HIJAB in exams. It has also not revoked the previous BJP govt's Hijab ban. Telangana CongRSS chief RSS Anna wants to apply "Karnataka model" in Telangana. This is why he keeps abusing sherwani and avoids being seen with skull cap wearing Muslims," Owaisi said in a post on 'X' on Tuesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government had brought about a regulation banning the wearing of hijab in educational institutions while it was in power in Karnataka. This triggered strong criticism from opposition parties with the top court delivering a split verdict in the case.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-criticised speech when his government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act in Parliament, the AIMIM chief said, "Kapde dekh kar pehchaano (Identify them by their clothes), as his bestie Modi once said."

While the Congress has often criticised the AIMIM for allegedly working in a secretive alliance with the BJP by cutting the votes of the Congress making the contest easier for the BJP, the AIMIM has criticised the Congress for working in favour of the RSS.

Earlier on Tuesday, Owaisi hit back at Congress Telangana Chief Revnath Reddy, accusing him of having "links' with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Speaking to ANI during a visit to Hyderabad, AIMIM MP said, "His (Revanth Reddy) name is RSS Anna, he started his life from RSS...he won't leave RSS". Today, Congress's headquarters in Hyderabad is being controlled by Mohan Bhagwat (RSS Chief) and the hate words that were spoken by him (Revanth Reddy)...these are the words of RSS...".

"He was an RSS person and he will be an RSS person. He hates people who have beards and wear skull caps...," Owaisi alleged.

"Telangana PCC chief started as an RSS member wearing a chaddi and then went to ABVP, then joined Telugu Desam and now come to Congress. Someone said it right that Congress's Gandhi Bhavan is captured by Mohan Bhagwat and will run Congress however he wants," AIMIM Chief said on Monday.

The Telangana Congress Chief on Sunday attacked Asadudding Owaisi, saying that he "wears a khaki knicker under his sherwani."

Earlier while speaking at an election rally Asaduddin Owaisi also attacked the Congress' state President alleging that he was playing communal politics.

"The RSS Anna is also talking like Narendra Modi about identifying himself by clothes and hating the Scarf and Sherwani" Asadudding Owaisi said.

Telangana is scheduled to go to assembly elections on November 30 and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats (ANI)

