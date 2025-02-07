Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is on a 10-day visit to West Bengal, on Friday discussed organisational issues with Sangh functionaries in the state, a senior leader said.

Bhagwat arrived in the state from Kerala on Thursday evening.

On Friday, Bhagwat held a series of meetings with RSS functionaries in the South Bengal zone in which he discussed various aspects of the organisation and its future roadmap in the state, he said.

His interaction with functionaries of the South Bengal zone or Dakshin Banga zone, which includes Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Kolkata, and North and South 24 Parganas districts, will continue till February 10.

On February 13, he will visit the Madhya Banga zone, covering the districts of Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, and Nadia.

Bhagwat will also participate in a brainstorming session on February 11 and 12.

He is also set to inaugurate a new RSS office in Madhya Banga on February 14.

Also, Bhagwat will attend a conference of RSS functionaries at the SAI complex in Bardhaman on February 16, an RSS leader said.

