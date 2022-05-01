Dehradun, May 1 (PTI) Rudraksha saplings were planted on the precincts of a Shiva temple on Haridwar-based Dev Sanskriti Vishwa Vidyalaya campus on Sunday to mark the 600th week of a countrywide weekly tree plantation drive being run by the Gayatri Parivar since 2010.

Gayatri Parivar volunteers from Kolkata have planted more than one crore saplings so far in around 300 towns of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra under the drive, Kolkata Gayatri Parivar youth group chief Ravi Sharma said.

Also Read | Indian Education Sector Biggest Target of Cyber Threats, Remote Learning Among Key Triggers: Report.

Speaking on the occasion, Gayatri Parivar head Pranav Pandya said large-scale tree plantation is the only way to counter the effects of global warming.

"We should draw inspiration from countries like Singapore where every individual contributes to a countrywide plantation campaign by planting saplings on his own. We should also plant trees wherever we can," Pandya said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 17-Year-Old Dies After Fight Over Wrist Bands Denoting Caste in Tirunelveli District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)