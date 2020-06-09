India News | Rules Violators at Quarantine Centres to Land in Prison: Manipur CM

Imphal, Jun 9 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday strongly warned that any inmates at quarantine centres disobeying Covid-19 protocols will be imprisoned under National Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Sajiwa Central Jail has been designated for keeping those in the quarantine centres caught violating rules, Biren told reporters.

Also Read | Mumbai Now Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Wuhan, Where COVID-19 Outbreak Started, Maharashtra Overtakes China.

The CM was on a visit to a school at Meitram area where a covid care centre will be inaugurated Wednesday.

The chief minister said, "they (some staying in quarantine centres) don't maintain discipline, protocols and we cannot monitor them 24X7".

Also Read | Private Sector Will be Allowed to Use ISRO Facilities to Improve Their Capacities, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The disregard of such essentialities have led to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state despite the government trying extremely hard to contain the disease, he said.

The strict warning came in the backdrop of a few recent incidents at different quarantine centres in Thoubal and Churachandpur districts, where inmates were seen in groups arguing with personnel guarding the centres and making fun.

The state which was declared coronavirus-free on April 19 last, witnessed a surge of new active cases from May 14 onwards after batches of migrant workers started returning to the state.

Manipur currently has a total of 282 positive patients with 218 active cases as 64 have recovered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)