Private Sector Will be Allowed to Use ISRO Facilities to Improve Their Capacities, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 9: The government will allow private sector to use Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) facilities and other relevant assets to improve their capacities, Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. Jitendra Singh further said that the Modi government's call for self-reliant India envisages the initiative to boost private participation in Space activities. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces to Give Private Sector a Role in India’s Space Programme.

"Indian private sector will be a co-traveller in India's Space sector journey. Private companies to be provided level playing field in satellites, launches and Space-based services. Future projects for planetary exploration, outer space travel will be open for private sector," Singh said. Updating about India's first-ever Human Space Mission ‘Gaganyaan’ to be undertaken by ISRO, he said the selection of the astronauts was accomplished and their training in Russia had also started but got interrupted because of the Corona pandemic. Central Government Employees to Face Salary Cut? Finance Ministry, Jitendra Singh Term Report Suggesting Pay Deduction Fake News.

The Union Minister added the project would be followed up soon. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said that in the year that has just gone by, ISRO launched a special programme for young school children called ‘Young Scientists Programme - YUVIKA’. The programme is primarily aimed at imparting basic knowledge on Space Technology and its applications to the younger generations, he said.