New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Delhi Minister Ashish Sood launched an attack on AAP on Friday, accusing them of "running away" from having to answer about their "incompetence and misgovernance."

Sood accused AAP of causing deliberate disruptions in the Delhi Assembly House so that they wouldn't have to participate in a discussion about the pollution.

"They always used to talk about the discussion on pollution, but when they got the chance, they started disrupting the House and running away from the discussion so that they wouldn't have to answer for their 12 years of failure on pollution. They cannot escape from the incompetence of the AAP and their 10 years of misgovernance. They will have to answer to the public for this," said the Minister.

"They are making these attempts so that there is no discussion on the issues of Delhi," he added.

The Delhi Minister also commented on the recent debate between BJP and AAP over the controversy of AAP leader Atishi allegedly making indecent remarks while a discussion about Sikh Gurus was taking place during the Delhi Assembly Winter Session.

"Two days ago, when the discussion on the Gurus was taking place in the House, they made indecent remarks and inappropriate statements. We gave them ample opportunity," he said.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs staged a protest outside the assembly against the Delhi government.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha accused the BJP-led state government of trying to divert attention from key issues in the national capital, such as law and order, contaminated water, pollution and the Yamuna by circulating a "fraudulent" video involving LoP Atishi.

He demanded action against Kapil Mishra and others who shared the clip with an alleged wrong transcription.

Meanwhile, BJP councillors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House held a protest on Friday against the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, over her statement in the Assembly that allegedly insulted Guru Teg Bahadur.

Yesterday, the Delhi Assembly witnessed similar chaos as BJP MLAs protested against AAP over alleged remarks by LoP Atishi on a Sikh Guru.

Then AAP MLAs entered the Assembly carrying posters and chanting slogans, demanding the resignation of Kapil Mishra.

AAP MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition Mukesh Ahlawat wrote to Speaker Vijendra Gupta regarding allegations against Atishi and the circulation of videos related to the matter.

In his letter, Ahlawat stated, "The video tweeted by Kapil Mishra is not part of the official record of the Assembly, which raises serious concerns about how he obtained the video footage. Even in the footage tweeted by him, it is clear that LoP Atishi is saying, 'Then please conduct the discussion. Why have you been running away since morning? You are saying, respect dogs, respect dogs.' Hon'ble Speaker, please allow a discussion on this matter."

The Aam Aadmi Party legislative party has demanded that the full footage from the Assembly cameras be provided, in which the statement by LoP Atishi is clearly visible and audible. Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday demanded a public apology from Atishi Marlena, stating that she should apologise to the citizens of Delhi, the Sikh community and the Delhi Assembly for her alleged remarks. He also announced that a Censure Motion would be introduced in the Assembly to condemn the Leader of the Opposition. (ANI)

