Patna, January 9: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna has suspended and initiated a departmental inquiry against its chief cashier, Anurag Aman, following the discovery of a financial discrepancy totaling approximately ₹43 lakh. The employee was arrested by the Phulwarisharif police on Thursday after an internal audit suggested the funds were being diverted into the stock market through a personal family account.

How the Fraud Came to Light

The irregularities were detected during a routine internal audit led by Accounts Officer Piyush Anand. The process of reconciliation—matching the hospital's daily billing records against actual bank deposits—revealed significant gaps that had persisted over several weeks. Online Trading Scam in Bengaluru: Techie Loses Over INR 1 Crore in Share Market Fraud After Joining Telegram Group.

The "red flag" was raised when the audit team noticed a systematic delay in the cash flow. Aman, as the custodian of the cash vault, allegedly held onto cash received from patients for up to three days before depositing it into the hospital’s official account. When the Accounts Department demanded an explanation for the missing ₹42.98 lakh, Aman reportedly provided inconsistent statements, claiming the funds were being used for patient refunds—a claim that was quickly debunked by the hospital's digital tracking system.

Funds Transferred to Wife’s Account for Stock Trading

A significant breakthrough in the investigation involves the specific trail of the misappropriated funds. On January 5, 2026, during intense questioning, Aman reportedly submitted a written admission detailing how the money was moved.

According to investigative sources, Aman confessed to transferring the embezzled amount into a Bank of India account belonging to his wife. He allegedly used this account as a conduit to invest the public funds into the stock market, hoping to generate a personal profit before returning the principal amount. While the accused has since returned the full amount to the institute in three installments following administrative pressure, the AIIMS administration clarified that the repayment does not absolve him of criminal liability. Online Trading Scam in Thane: Man Loses Over INR 42 Lakh in Stock Trading Fraud in Badlapur, Case Registered.

Institutional Response and Arrest

The Phulwarisharif police registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on a formal complaint by the AIIMS administration. Aman was arrested near the AIIMS campus on Thursday and faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal breach of trust by a public servant and fraud. In an official statement, the AIIMS Patna spokesperson confirmed the institute has adopted a "zero-tolerance" policy regarding financial misconduct.

"An employee has been placed under suspension following prima facie findings of fund misappropriation. While the amount has been returned, the disciplinary and legal processes will proceed in accordance with institutional rules," the spokesperson said.

Strengthening Oversight

This incident has prompted AIIMS Patna to review its financial protocols to ensure such a lapse does not recur. The administration is now moving toward:

Real-time digital reconciliation of all cash counters to identify delays instantly.

Mandatory daily bank deposit slips verified by a secondary officer.

Increased frequency of surprise audits in the billing and registration sections.

The hospital management has assured the public that patient services and hospital operations remain entirely unaffected by the ongoing investigation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2026 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).