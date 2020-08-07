Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the hooch tragedy in Punjab which has so far claimed 121 lives.

In a memorandum submitted to Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, SAD-Taksali president and former MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura said stringent action should be taken against the culprits behind the incident.

“At least 80 deaths have been reported in Khadoor Sahib constituency of Tarn Taran. A CBI probe is needed so that justice is done to the families of the victims,” said Brahmpura in the memorandum.

The party demanded that instead of Rs 5 lakh compensation announced by the Amarinder Singh government to the next of kin, Rs10 lakh and a government job to one of the family members should be given.

Brahmpura's party also raised the issue of alleged indiscriminate use of anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the state police, claiming there were “increasing” cases of Sikh youth being arrested and jailed under the act without any serious charges.

In the memorandum, the Taksalis also touched upon the three farm-related ordinances promulgated by the Centre recently, saying these were “totally unacceptable” to the state as they were “against the interests of the farmers”.

Brahmpura, meanwhile, said it has been over three years since the Congress came to power in Punjab “but the ruling party has not fulfilled a single promise made by them in their election manifesto”.

“They have failed to tackle the drug issue while farmers are facing hardship... Before coming to power, the Congress had promised to put all those behind incidents of sacrilege behind bars, but justice has not been done yet,” he said.

Notably, in 2018, Brahmpura, and some other Taksali Akalis had raised their voice against Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) alleged deviation from its "panthic agenda" and floated the separate outfit in December that year.

