Bengaluru, August 7: The Karnataka government on Friday issued revised guidelines for international returnees. The state government asked passengers to follow physical distancing of two metres while deboarding. Travellers are also required to submit self-declaration form on the Yatri Karnataka online portal at least 72 hours before the scheduled date. OCI Card Holders Allowed to Enter India From Countries With 'Air Bubble' Arrangements, Says MHA.

Business or short term travellers who come with a negative RT-PCR test report shall be exempted from quarantine requirements. The BS Yediyurappa led government in the state also asked concerning travel agencies to provide dos and don'ts about COVID-19 quarantine and boarding before boarding.

Revised Guidelines Issued by Karnataka Government:

Karnataka government issues revised guidelines for international returnees. "Deboarding should be done by ensuring physical distancing of two meters. Self-declaration form shall be obtained from each passenger in duplicate," the guidelines read. pic.twitter.com/G0GfQedFoK — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

All passengers travelling to the state are also required to download the Arogya Setu app. As per revised guidelines, only asymptomatic travellers are required to board flights after the thermal screening. After arriving all passengers will be compulsorily screened for symptoms of COVID-19. International Passengers Entering India by Flight After August 8 to Follow New Guidelines Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Check Details.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders to enter India from countries with "air bubble" arrangements that have been finalised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Now, OCI cardholders from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France will be allowed to visit India. The ministry hinted that more countries could be included in the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 08:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).