Haryana (Punjab) [India], January 19 (ANI): A day after Olympians and star wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia made sensational claims against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) officials and coaches, accusing them of harassment, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the safety of women athletes is very important and serious actions will be taken.

"The safety of our women athletes is very important and we take it seriously. We will not let their morale down," CM Khattar said.

He further said that all the issues raised by the athletes will be taken seriously and resolved.

The Union Sports Ministry has sought an explanation from WFI and directed it to furnish a reply within the next 72 hours on the allegations made.

Some of the ace wrestlers also went to the office of the Union Sports Ministry in Shashtri Bhawan for a meeting with ministry officials. They however did not get any satisfactory response.

Olympic champion wrestler Sakshee Malikkh said, "Government did not promise any action, they have only given assurance and we're not happy with the response, we request PM sir to ensure justice."

Also, a meeting of the Executive Committee and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the WFI is slated to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh and its chief Singh will participate.

Earlier in the day, champion wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat arrived at the protest site at Jantar Mantar in Delhi where wrestlers continued their sit-in protest for the second day demanding action against the WFI Chief and other officials over the alleged sexual exploitation of several athletes and "harassment of wrestlers by the WFI through its arbitrary rules and regulations".

Babita Phogat met the wrestlers as a mediator from the government and assured the grapplers that their demands will be met. "I have assured them that the government is with them. I will try that their issues are resolved today," Babita said. (ANI)

