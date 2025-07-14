Agartala, Jul 14 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed grief over the death of a student from the state after she went missing in Delhi.

The body of Sneha Debnath (19), a resident of South Tripura's Sabroom, was found in Yamuna River in Delhi on Sunday, nearly a week after she went missing on July 7.

"I express my grief over her death, and my sympathy is with the bereaved family. I ask the authority of Tripura Bhavan, New Delhi to render all possible help to the family," the CM said in a post on X on Sunday.

"Initial investigation reveals that she committed suicide by jumping into the river. A full-fledged probe is underway to know the reason behind the incident," he said.

Saha said the body was recovered with the joint efforts of Delhi and Tripura police forces.

The 19-year-old, originally hailing from Bhuratali in South Tripura district was studying at Delhi University. Her parents had recently shifted base to Delhi.

